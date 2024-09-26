Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

NYSE:AON opened at $346.99 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $353.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.79.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

