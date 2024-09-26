Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in AON were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AON by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $346.99 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $353.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

