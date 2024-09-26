APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.43. 2,765,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,204,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

APA Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in APA by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in APA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 154,232 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

