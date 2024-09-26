Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.15

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 193807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.