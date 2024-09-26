APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,746,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,027 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $466,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,724. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.2 %

TransUnion stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

