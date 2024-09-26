APG Asset Management N.V. Has $514.38 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Mastercard worth $514,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,144,000 after buying an additional 292,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,895,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.70.

Shares of MA opened at $489.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

