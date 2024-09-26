APG Asset Management N.V. Has $628.77 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $628,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

ZBRA stock opened at $364.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

