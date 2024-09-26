APG Asset Management N.V. Has $717.03 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 1.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 3.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $717,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,766,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.23. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

