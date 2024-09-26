APG Asset Management N.V. Has $757.21 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,696,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,205 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for about 1.4% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $757,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in STERIS by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $236.30 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

