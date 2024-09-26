APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 2,785 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.26% of TransDigm Group worth $172,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,424.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,433.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,300.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,280.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

