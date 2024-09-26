APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487,093 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $156,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $221.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

