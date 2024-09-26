APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,458,933 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,458,933 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $127,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after buying an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

