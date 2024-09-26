APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 22,746 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $195,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.87.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

