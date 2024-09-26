APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 232,262 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 232,262 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $137,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.