APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 877 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $270,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $396.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $401.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.88.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

