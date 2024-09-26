APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 96,697 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,301,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 96,697 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $280,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

