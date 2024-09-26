APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,483 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Motorola Solutions worth $134,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $450.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.06. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

