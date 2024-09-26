APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41,603 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $320,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $372,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $721.56 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

