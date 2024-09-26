APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,640 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $164,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,586,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,973,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after acquiring an additional 198,888 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,172,757. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.