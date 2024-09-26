APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 1,955 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $311.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.12. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

