APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 48,179 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $78,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $238,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average of $182.16. The company has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.