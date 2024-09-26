APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 5,139 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $497.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.48 and its 200-day moving average is $497.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

