APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $36,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

DELL opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.