APG Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Gartner by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

NYSE IT opened at $511.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.12. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $517.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

