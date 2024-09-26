APG Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,118.62.

REGN opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

