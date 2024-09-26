APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $19.13 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,113,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $235.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $269.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.