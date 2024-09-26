APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $34.73 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 150,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

PANW stock opened at $340.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.