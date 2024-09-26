APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $43.64 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $929.00 to $774.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.84.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $803.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $922.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,870. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

