APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $50.66 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,983 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $890.03 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $945.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $828.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

