APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $91.73 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $91,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,176,000 after buying an additional 932,477 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 597.1% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 54.6% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.18. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

