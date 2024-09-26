APG Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,841 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $30,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $1,775,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $117,004,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.