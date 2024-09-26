APG Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after buying an additional 183,153 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,504,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.24 and a 200 day moving average of $336.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

