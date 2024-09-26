APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $517.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $547.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,759 shares of company stock worth $4,603,153 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

