APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 17,092 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,367 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,092 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $212,900,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 28,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,603 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,658 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after acquiring an additional 981,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,795,000 after acquiring an additional 810,977 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

