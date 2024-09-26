APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $484.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

