APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $28,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

RHP stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

