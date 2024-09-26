APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 74,416 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,416 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $221.23 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $221.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average of $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

