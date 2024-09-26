Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 69,052 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 189,988 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 351,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,939,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $289,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,774 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

