Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.0% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 137,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 195,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,225,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $236,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $226.37 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

