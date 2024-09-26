AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 78.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 94,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $157.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

