AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $159.06

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.06 and last traded at $158.35, with a volume of 224223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

