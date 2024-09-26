AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299,703 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Altria Group worth $295,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.