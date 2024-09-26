AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 257,683 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,370 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,683 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $161,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

