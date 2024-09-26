AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $147,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in HF Sinclair by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

