AQR Capital Management LLC Has $145.87 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $145,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.