AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 117,263 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $240,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $217.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

