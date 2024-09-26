AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 228,444 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $166,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $114.55 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

