AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 274,588 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,588 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $296,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 59.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $290.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.04. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

