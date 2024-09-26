ARC Resources Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.42. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$26.45.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.2027972 EPS for the current year.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
