Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,882,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,914,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 998,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,787,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $114.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

